News
‘20/20’ Investigates Sierah Joughin’s Mysterious Disappearance
ABC News, New York — A new episode of “20/20” explores the mysterious disappearance of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin, who vanished while biking home from her boyfriend’s house in the summer of 2016. The community immediately launched a massive search-and-rescue operation, but as days passed without any signs of Sierah, her family and friends began to fear the worst.
In this episode, aired on FRIDAY, JULY 4, correspondent John Quiñones delves into the investigation that led police to James Worley, a local man with a troubling history and a barn filled with secrets. The two-hour program features interviews with several key figures, including Robin Gardner, who survived an earlier abduction attempt by Worley.
Viewers will also hear from Sheila Vaculik, Sierah’s mother, and Tara Ice, her aunt. Sierah’s boyfriend at the time, Josh Kolasinski, offers his perspective on the events. Major Matt Smithmyer from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation, shares insights about the case alongside Sierah’s friends Kelsie Langenderfer and Bailey May.
Additionally, Sierah’s grandmother, Cathy Shaffer, and FBI Special Agent Devon Lossick contribute to the discussion, alongside Dan Van Vorhis, an officer with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force. These interviews provide a deeper understanding of the efforts undertaken to solve the case.
“20/20” has been a long-serving program on ABC, with over 45 years of experience in delivering character-driven true-crime mysteries and investigative reports. The program will be available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu after the live broadcast.
