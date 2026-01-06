Investigation Discovery Explores Andrea Yates Case in New Docuseries

LOS ANGELES, CA — Investigation Discovery is set to premiere a new three-part documentary series titled “The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story,” on January 6, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. The series delves into the 2001 case of Andrea Yates, the Texas mother who drowned her five children in a bathtub, purportedly under the influence of a rogue street preacher.

According to its IMDb description, the docuseries examines Yates’ life and the psychological impact of the preacher’s extreme religious teachings, which allegedly contributed to her tragic actions. Viewers can expect to see new interviews and insights that shed light on this harrowing case that shocked the nation.

Andrea Yates, born on July 3, 1964, suffered from severe postpartum depression and schizophrenia, leading to her tragic decision to kill her children. After her first conviction for capital murder was overturned, she was retried in 2006, found not guilty by reason of insanity, and has been held in a state hospital since 2007.

The episodes, titled “Indoctrination,” “The Horror Within,” and “Revelation,” will explore the upbringing and mental state of Yates, along with the alleged influence of Michael Woroniecki, the street preacher, on her life. According to co-director Julian B. Hobbs, Yates was drawn into a belief system that promoted fear and isolation.

Yates’ former husband, Rusty, who divorced her in 2002, speaks about the case in the series. He continues to visit her and has expressed forgiveness for her actions. “None of us wanted her to be found guilty,” he said in a past interview about the initial trial.

The docuseries aims to provide a clearer picture of how severe mental illness, along with external influences, can lead to devastating outcomes. Fans of true-crime narratives will find this examination of Yates’ case particularly compelling.

All three episodes of “The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story” will air back-to-back on January 6 on Investigation Discovery and will also be available for streaming on various platforms, including HBO Max.