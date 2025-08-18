Investigation Launched After Deaths of Premature Babies in Italian Hospital

Rome, Italy — A criminal investigation is underway following the deaths of two premature babies shortly after birth at the San Maurizio Hospital in Bolzano. The infants, born on August 12 and 13, were diagnosed with a serious infection linked to contaminated dishwashing soap used in the hospital.

Doctors identified both babies with infections caused by the germ Serratia marcescens, a bacterium that is usually harmless but can be lethal to individuals with vulnerable health, including very premature infants. The affected babies were born at 23 weeks and 27 weeks of gestation, weighing around 700 grams (1.54 pounds) each.

Josef Widmann, medical director of the South Tyrolean Health Authority, announced in a press conference that all industrial dish soap utilized at the Bolzano hospital has been recalled. “Unfortunately, these two cases could not be prevented. The presence of this bacterium poses a constant risk to neonatal units due to the vulnerability of premature babies,” Widmann said.

In response to the investigation, the hospital has ceased accepting high-risk premature infants into its neonatal ward. Dr. Monika Zaebisch, acting medical director, confirmed that 10 other at-risk babies in the same ward have been moved to a different area to avoid further exposure to any potential contamination.

Additionally, hospital director Pierpaolo Bertoli noted that both infants began showing signs of the infection before developing sepsis, which ultimately led to their deaths. “The babies later developed sepsis, which proved fatal,” Bertoli stated.

The National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Carabinieri military police is leading the investigation. The Bolzano Public Prosecutor’s office is assessing whether autopsies should be performed on the infants to explore potential charges of malpractice or manslaughter.

This incident follows a previous tragedy in southern Italy where three people died from suspected botulism poisoning, heightening concerns over health and safety in medical facilities.