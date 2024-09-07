Investigation Launched into Ticketmaster’s Pricing Practices for Oasis Reunion Tour

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the United Kingdom has initiated an investigation into Ticketmaster over its sales practices concerning tickets for the much-anticipated upcoming reunion tour of the band Oasis. This inquiry focuses particularly on the company’s implementation of dynamic pricing, which can increase ticket costs based on demand.

Recently, numerous fans experienced lengthy wait times on the Ticketmaster platform as they attempted to purchase tickets for Oasis’s tour scheduled for the summer of 2025. Many fans were dismayed to discover that ticket prices had escalated significantly while they were in the virtual queue, a result of the dynamic pricing mechanism.

The CMA’s investigation will examine whether Ticketmaster has violated consumer protection laws by failing to provide transparent and timely information to buyers regarding the possibility of dynamic pricing and its impact on ticket costs. The authority is also assessing whether customers were pressured to make quick purchasing decisions at unexpectedly high prices.

While dynamic pricing itself is not prohibited, the CMA emphasizes that ticket sales platforms must operate transparently and provide accurate price information to consumers. In response to the investigation, Ticketmaster stated its commitment to cooperating with the CMA’s inquiries.

Oasis has cautioned potential buyers about tickets appearing on the secondary resale market, where prices could soar. Nonetheless, many fans voiced their concerns on social media, astonished that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster abruptly surged from an initial price of $100 to $466 before additional fees were applied.

The band’s representatives clarified that lead members Liam and Noel Gallagher were unaware that dynamic pricing would be employed during ticket sales. Oasis stated that decisions regarding ticketing and pricing are handled independently by their promoters and management teams.

In their official statement, Oasis acknowledged a proactive dialogue regarding ticket sales strategies with promoters and Ticketmaster, highlighting a mutual goal to create a fair ticket-buying experience for fans. However, they expressed disappointment that the execution did not align with their expectations.

Tickets for the concerts in England, Ireland, and Scotland sold out rapidly after going on sale. Additionally, an invite-only presale is now planned for select dates in late September 2025 at London’s Wembley Stadium. Ticket sales for this presale will not involve dynamic pricing, according to the Associated Press.

This incident is not the first controversy surrounding Ticketmaster’s pricing practices. A previous situation involving Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour also drew significant public attention and scrutiny regarding the company’s monopoly in the live entertainment sector.