Investigation Underway for Suspected Murder-Suicide in Midlothian

A tragic incident was reported early Wednesday morning when a woman called 911 to inform authorities that her teenage grandson had discovered his parents deceased inside their home. This information was confirmed by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman made the distress call at approximately 7:42 a.m. She reported that her 16-year-old grandson came to her house with the devastating news that both of his parents were dead.

Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to the boy’s residence in Midlothian. Upon arrival, they found two individuals deceased within the home. The sheriff’s office stated that both victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, and the incident is currently being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s office reassured the public by stating that there is no perceived danger to the surrounding community. Their official statement expressed condolences: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this tragedy.”

No additional details were provided regarding the timing of the killings or whether any other individuals were present at the time of the shootings. Investigators are actively seeking to determine the motive, although the investigation remains in its early stages with limited information available.

The identities of the deceased will be made public after their next of kin have been notified.