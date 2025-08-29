Investigation Underway for Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Recalled Eggs

ATLANTA, GA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health officials in multiple states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to eggs from Country Eggs, LLC.

As of August 27, 2025, a total of 95 confirmed cases have been reported across 14 states, with illnesses dating back to January 7. Among those with available information, 18 have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported. Investigators believe the number of actual cases may be higher, as many people recover without medical care and may not be tested.

According to CDC epidemiologists, 33 out of 36 interviewees with known food histories indicated they had eaten eggs or egg-containing dishes before falling ill. This percentage is notably higher than typical consumption rates observed in similar surveys.

The outbreak has also led to the identification of four restaurant sub-clusters where groups of sick people had all dined, each of which served eggs. CDC PulseNet has linked genetically similar samples from those infected, reinforcing the connection to a common food source.

In response to the outbreak, Country Eggs, LLC, based in Lucerne Valley, CA, has issued a recall for large brown cage-free “sunshine/omega-3 golden” yolk eggs that were distributed between June 16 and July 9. Affected brands include Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, Nijiya Markets, and Country Eggs. Consumers are advised to dispose of any recalled eggs or return them to the point of purchase.

Salmonella symptoms can occur within 12 to 72 hours after exposure and usually last four to seven days. Those particularly vulnerable include children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The FDA continues its investigation and advice on checking eggs for recall information is available through their official website. Further updates will be provided as new information arises.