Investigation Underway in Suspicious Death of 36-Year-Old Woman

MIDDLETON TWP., Ohio – Authorities are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Middleton Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office reported that the body of Miranda McPherson, 36, was found at a home on Quay Road on Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin stated that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Investigators are awaiting the results to establish the cause and manner of death.

As of now, there are no suspects, and no arrests have been made in this case, according to McLaughlin.

This investigation has raised concerns within the community, prompting the sheriff’s office to urge anyone with information to come forward.