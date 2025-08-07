News
Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead Aboard Boat in Montauk
MONTauk, New York – Police are investigating the death of a woman found on a boat at the Montauk Yacht Club early Tuesday morning, August 5.
The Suffolk County Police Department is leading the investigation. Police set up a command center near the Montauk Yacht Club as they searched for clues about the woman’s death.
The victim was identified as Martha Nolan O’Slatarra. She was found dead aboard a 54-foot cabin cruiser named Ripple. Other boat owners said Ripple is owned by the same individual as another nearby boat named Hell In a Bucket, both of which reference Grateful Dead songs.
During the investigation, police focused on an area with a brown tabletop and blue seats. A witness reported seeing a white powdery substance on the seat and table. The police cordoned off part of the dock as they continued their work.
On Tuesday evening, almost 18 hours after the body was discovered, the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office removed evidence from the boat. An autopsy on O’Slatarra did not reveal any signs of violence, according to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Recent Posts
- Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead Aboard Boat in Montauk
- Severe Storms Cause Flooding in Charlotte and Moore County
- Drama Unfolds on Big Brother as Veto Competition Announced
- Charlize Theron Celebrates 50th Birthday Amid Notable Leo Birthdays
- North Carolina Faces Storms and Welcomes Milder Weekend Ahead
- Massachusetts Lottery Winner Plans Charity Donations After Big Win
- Nexo Championship Returns to Scotland with Strong Field of Contenders
- Vermont Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold at Local Mobil
- ‘Attention’ Replaces ‘Impressions’ as Key Metric in India’s Digital Ad Market
- Hurricane Season Intensifies with Two Systems Under Watch
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Switches to Democratic Party
- Wendell Pierce Backs Times Square Casino for Theatre Support
- Ubisoft Games Now Available on Microsoft Store for PC Users
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $449 Million After No Winners
- Study Links Lithium Deficiency to Alzheimer’s Disease Development
- Halsey’s Film ‘Americana’ Set for Theatrical Release This August
- Busy 2025 Summer Transfer Window Opens with New Rules
- Georgia Lottery Players Celebrate Big Wins This August
- Sakamoto Days Episode 15 Premieres with High Stakes Showdown
- Maurice Clarett to Headline 12th Warrior Happy Hour on August 7