Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead Aboard Boat in Montauk

MONTauk, New York – Police are investigating the death of a woman found on a boat at the Montauk Yacht Club early Tuesday morning, August 5.

The Suffolk County Police Department is leading the investigation. Police set up a command center near the Montauk Yacht Club as they searched for clues about the woman’s death.

The victim was identified as Martha Nolan O’Slatarra. She was found dead aboard a 54-foot cabin cruiser named Ripple. Other boat owners said Ripple is owned by the same individual as another nearby boat named Hell In a Bucket, both of which reference Grateful Dead songs.

During the investigation, police focused on an area with a brown tabletop and blue seats. A witness reported seeing a white powdery substance on the seat and table. The police cordoned off part of the dock as they continued their work.

On Tuesday evening, almost 18 hours after the body was discovered, the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office removed evidence from the boat. An autopsy on O’Slatarra did not reveal any signs of violence, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.