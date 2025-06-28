News
Investigation Unfolds in Cyclist’s Shocking Murder in Austin
Austin, Texas – In May 2022, Anna Moriah Wilson, a promising young cyclist known for her dynamic presence in gravel racing, was tragically shot and killed just days ahead of a significant race.
The last person reported to have seen her alive was fellow cyclist Colin Strickland, who had a brief romantic relationship with Wilson before their relationship turned platonic. Following her murder, authorities quickly named a suspect: Kaitlin Armstrong, Strickland’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.
In an episode of ABC News‘ “20/20,” chief national correspondent Matt Gutman delves into the grim details surrounding Wilson’s death. The investigation sparked a 43-day manhunt for Armstrong that extended beyond state lines and even internationally.
The verdict in Armstrong’s trial was reached in November 2023, and she is currently appealing the decision while awaiting further developments.
The upcoming two-hour episode features exclusive interviews, including insights from Mike Armstrong, Kaitlin’s father, and Nicole Mertz, a former friend who alerted police to unsettling comments made by Kaitlin regarding Wilson.
A neighbor at the crime scene also provided critical surveillance footage that aided law enforcement’s investigation. Additionally, the episode includes comments from Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and prosecutors Rickey Jones and Guillermo Gonzalez.
The episode even highlights reactions from Kaitlin’s neighbors in Costa Rica, one of whom witnessed her arrest.
The “20/20” program airs Friday, June 27, from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and will be available for streaming on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu. This award-winning series, anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, has been a staple of investigative journalism for over 45 years.
