ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are still looking into the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The Clearwater Police Department announced on Thursday that the investigation is ongoing, citing a need to interview multiple witnesses and collect medical records.

The police have confirmed that initial reports indicate no signs of foul play, as the medical examiner concluded that Hogan died of a heart attack. However, the police statement emphasized that the unique aspects of this case require thorough examination.

“All of this takes time,” police said. “Until the investigation is completed, no records related to the case, including body camera footage, can be released.” They have not provided a timeline for when findings might be available to the public.

Hogan was hospitalized after paramedics responded to a 911 call made from his beachfront home in Clearwater. This call, along with the body camera footage, remains under wraps as the investigation proceeds.

In their efforts, investigators are working closely with Hogan’s family, including his son Nick and daughter Brooke. Police stated, “We plan to meet with the family and brief them on the case to this point, and we will share the results of the investigation with the family prior to closing the case and releasing it to the public and media.”

Although the state of Hogan’s cremation was unclear, a private funeral service took place on August 5 in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. Hogan is celebrated as one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars, known for his role in WWE history.

Hogan’s legacy includes multiple championships and his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once in 2005 and again in 2018, after previously being removed due to past controversial remarks.