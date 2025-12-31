Investigators Look Into Threat at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Airport officials are investigating a potential threat at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) on Wednesday morning. The Kansas City Aviation Department confirmed that Airport Police are collaborating with the FBI to assess the situation.

According to a statement released by the city, “The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport. Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat.” Reporters at the scene have relayed messages from travelers caught in the unfolding incident.

Wyatt Nun, a traveler stranded on his plane on the Terminal A tarmac for over 45 minutes, tweeted, “The pilot informed us there was a threat about 30 minutes ago. Haven’t gotten an update since.” This statement highlights the uncertainty many travelers are facing as the situation develops.

Travelers have been evacuated from Terminal A while access to the area has been restricted. Moments captured by social media show passengers waiting for further instructions, with little communication from airport officials. One observer expressed frustration, outlining that they were “ushered to B terminal” and that Terminal A was entirely evacuated.

As of now, multiple flights have been delayed due to the lockdown at the airport, prompting concerns among those trying to reach their destinations. The situation is still ongoing with reports indicating that the investigation is focused on determining the nature of the threat.

Authorities have not confirmed any details regarding the type of threat, but local sources mention it could be linked to a bomb threat. More details will be shared as they become available.