Business
Investing in AI Stocks: Top Performers to Watch
NEW YORK, NY — The artificial intelligence (AI) industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, prompting many investors to consider which companies to invest in. This sector has been highlighted by significant performance increases seen across various AI stocks, with some large corporations dominating the spotlight.
Among the key players is Palantir Technologies, known for its data analytics and AI software, which helps organizations like the U.S. military to harness AI for operational efficiency. Despite economic uncertainties, companies like Palantir continue to show solid valuations. However, smaller companies also deserve attention for their impressive returns.
According to data from Finviz, the top-performing AI stocks include Quantum Computing Inc., which leads with a staggering 3219.89% return, followed by Palantir at 424.81% and AppLovin Corp at 321.88%. These figures, as of July 14, 2025, reflect a growing interest in companies focusing specifically on AI technologies.
Quantum Computing Inc. develops next-generation quantum computers and operates a semiconductor foundry that can support AI applications. As the demand for faster computing continues to rise, Quantum Computing may play a crucial role in the future of AI.
AppLovin Corp utilizes AI to enhance mobile app marketing strategies, while Cerence Inc. specializes in AI-driven automotive assistants, partnering with major car manufacturers like BMW and Ford. Meanwhile, Upstart Holdings Inc. connects individuals with banks for loan offerings, emphasizing how its AI technology can facilitate approvals for marginalized communities.
Faro Technologies provides measurement and imaging tools for various industries, underscoring AI’s diverse applications, while SoundHound AI develops AI voice products catering to the restaurant and automotive sectors.
Investors looking to get involved in this fast-paced market should first ensure they have a brokerage account. They need to evaluate which types of AI stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) align best with their investment goals. While individual AI stocks can offer high returns, they also come with substantial risks.
As noted by industry experts, the excitement around AI stocks raises various questions about potential market bubbles. Despite the current performance of tech stocks, analysts suggest careful consideration when investing in AI.
Overall, AI stocks represent both high potential returns and notable risks, and thus require thorough research and strategic planning for those considering entering the market.
