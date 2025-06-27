New York, NY — Investors are pulling out of U.S. long-term debt funds at the highest rate since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago. This shift comes amid a significant increase in the country’s debt, which is affecting the appeal of one of the world’s most important markets.

According to the latest data, the trend reveals a loss of confidence as the national debt climbs to unprecedented levels. Analysts suggest investors are becoming increasingly wary of the risks associated with such financial instruments.

“The growing debt levels make long-term bonds less attractive to investors. Many are looking for safer or more lucrative options,” said financial analyst Mark Thompson.

Several institutions are reportedly taking steps to address potential fallout from this trend. For instance, experts at the University of California, Berkeley, have bolstered support mechanisms for students who are hesitant to travel for studies, illustrating broader concerns over financial uncertainty.

This pullback from long-term debt is noteworthy in a year when global markets are experiencing volatility. The significant outflows from these funds suggest an urgent need for a reassessment of financial strategies among institutional investors.

The authorities have acknowledged the situation, but they stress that the number of exits still indicates a slowdown compared to previous years. Investors will need to navigate carefully as the debt situation continues to evolve.

As this trend unfolds, it will be crucial to see how it will impact both the economy and the market going forward.