Investors Eye Promising Stocks for Long-Term Growth

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Investors are looking at three stocks that could significantly grow in the next decade: Roblox, Joby Aviation, and CRISPR Therapeutics. Each of these companies is poised for remarkable growth due to emerging technologies and innovative business models.

Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows millions of players to interact and create their own virtual games. In 2024, it paid nearly $923 million to game developers, who engaged an average of 82.9 million players daily. This reflects a continuing trend of over 20% growth year over year, illustrating Roblox’s robust market position. The company’s unique model encourages designers to keep their games fresh, promoting continued player engagement.

Joby Aviation is revolutionizing personal transportation with its flying taxis powered by advanced electric technology. Its full-scale prototype has completed over 30,000 miles of flight tests, with the company in the process of gaining FAA certification. Partnerships with Virgin Atlantic and Toyota bolster its prospects. Recent government support for the air-taxi industry indicates a growing acceptance and potential market for Joby’s innovations.

Finally, CRISPR Therapeutics is leading the field of gene editing. The company’s FDA-approved therapy for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia marks a significant milestone in medical science. Currently, it has multiple clinical trials underway, targeting cancer and heart disease, with analysts projecting substantial revenue growth from its treatments in the coming decade.

With a strong outlook for each of these companies, investors are eyeing them as potential long-term holds. As technological advancements continue to shape their industries, these stocks could be worth considering for future investment.