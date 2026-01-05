Investors Weigh Risks as SoundHound Stock Plummets Nearly 50%

NEW YORK, NY — SoundHound AI’s stock price has dipped nearly 50% in 2025, drawing attention from investors and analysts alike. The decline comes as the company struggles to achieve profitability amidst rising costs and persistent net losses.

In a recent report, analysts noted that SoundHound must grow its annual revenue by 32.9% to reach projected earnings of $40.4 million by 2028. The company currently faces significant challenges, including an operating loss of $115.9 million for the third quarter, a 240% increase from the previous year.

“While SoundHound reported revenue growth of 68% year-over-year, these figures come amidst high acquisition spending that can blur organic growth,” said an industry analyst. SoundHound has acquired several companies, including food delivery service Allset, which has raised concerns about long-term performance and cash flow.

In March 2024, a regulatory filing revealed that Nvidia owned 1.7 million shares of SoundHound, triggering waves of optimism among investors who viewed this as a sign of confidence in SoundHound’s technology. However, by late 2024, Nvidia sold its stake, influencing a sharp decline in the stock.

Despite these setbacks, some experts remain optimistic about SoundHound’s potential, especially in voice AI integration across various sectors like automotive and customer service. Partnerships with notable companies such as Mercedes and Krispy Kreme illustrate its market ambitions.

Investor sentiment remains mixed as key executives at SoundHound have sold shares, generating speculation about the company’s future. Social media discussions reflect this uncertainty, indicating a divide between those concerned about market performance and those who see potential for growth.

As SoundHound navigates its financial challenges, analysts suggest that cautious investors might want to wait until a clear pathway to profitability emerges.