Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release

LOS ANGELES, CA – Prime Video has renewed the popular animated series “Invincible” for a fifth season, a decision announced on Thursday through a video on the show’s official social media accounts.

The renewal comes before the release of the fourth season, which is set to debut in 2026. The official Invincible account shared a message captioning, “Season 5, Mark… this is GOOD NEWS,” highlighting the excitement around the announcement.

In addition to confirming season five, the cast has already completed recording their voice work. This implies that fans might see the new season as early as 2027, continuing Prime Video’s strategy of releasing new seasons annually.

The renewal video features cast member Walton Goggins, who voices his character from the studio. He expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Season f****** 5, you know what that’s called? A success.” Other cast members who appeared in the video include Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Moreover, Prime Video announced that Matthew Rhys, known for his roles in “The Americans” and “Perry Mason,” will join the voice cast for the upcoming fourth season. His character has not yet been disclosed, but speculation about potential roles is already circulating among fans, with guesses ranging from villainous to heroic characters.

“Invincible,” created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, has received critical acclaim for its storytelling and animation. The series is based on the comic book of the same name and follows the life of Mark Grayson, a young superhero grappling with his powers and responsibilities.

With season five confirmed and voice work completed, fans eagerly await more details about the series’ future developments and Rhys’ mysterious role.