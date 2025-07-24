Entertainment
Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release
LOS ANGELES, CA – Prime Video has renewed the popular animated series “Invincible” for a fifth season, a decision announced on Thursday through a video on the show’s official social media accounts.
The renewal comes before the release of the fourth season, which is set to debut in 2026. The official Invincible account shared a message captioning, “Season 5, Mark… this is GOOD NEWS,” highlighting the excitement around the announcement.
In addition to confirming season five, the cast has already completed recording their voice work. This implies that fans might see the new season as early as 2027, continuing Prime Video’s strategy of releasing new seasons annually.
The renewal video features cast member Walton Goggins, who voices his character from the studio. He expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Season f****** 5, you know what that’s called? A success.” Other cast members who appeared in the video include Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.
Moreover, Prime Video announced that Matthew Rhys, known for his roles in “The Americans” and “Perry Mason,” will join the voice cast for the upcoming fourth season. His character has not yet been disclosed, but speculation about potential roles is already circulating among fans, with guesses ranging from villainous to heroic characters.
“Invincible,” created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, has received critical acclaim for its storytelling and animation. The series is based on the comic book of the same name and follows the life of Mark Grayson, a young superhero grappling with his powers and responsibilities.
With season five confirmed and voice work completed, fans eagerly await more details about the series’ future developments and Rhys’ mysterious role.
Recent Posts
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release
- Trump’s New AI Order Aims to Prevent ‘Woke’ Technology
- Byrna Technologies Sees 41% Revenue Surge Amid Demand for Non-Lethal Defense
- Incannex Healthcare Stock Surges Amid Positive Clinical Trial News
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Citi DC Open Showdown
- Tiafoe Survives Upset, Advances at ATP 500 in Washington