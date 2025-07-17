Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Before Season 4 Debuts

Los Angeles, CA — The animated series “Invincible” has officially been renewed for a Season 5 before the premiere of Season 4, scheduled for 2026, according to Prime Video.

This early renewal comes just months after the Season 3 finale aired in March 2025, during which the show gained recognition as Prime Video’s most-watched animation season to date. Creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that Matthew Rhys has joined the voice cast for Season 4, although details about his character remain under wraps.

Kirkman hinted at the appearance of Thragg, the main antagonist from the original “Invincible” comic series. He expressed excitement about the character’s arrival and the casting of Rhys, stating, “He’s been cast and he’s amazing.”

In a behind-the-scenes video celebrating the renewal, actor Walton Goggins, who voices Cecil Stedman, declared, “Season f—ing 5! You know what that’s called? A success!” This renewal reflects Prime Video’s commitment to the series, which has established a pattern of early renewals.

“Invincible,” which follows the journey of 17-year-old Mark Grayson, has garnered critical acclaim since its debut in 2021. Season 3 features intense battles and explores Mark’s growth as he grapples with his powers and family legacy.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming season, with Kirkman promising to continue escalating the stakes in Mark’s story. Although the exact release date for Season 4 is yet to be announced, viewers can expect further updates as production continues.