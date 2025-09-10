Invincible Season 4 Confirms Thragg and New Villains Analyzed

LOS ANGELES, CA

With the announcement of Season 4 of the animated series “Invincible,” fans can expect to see the long-awaited villain Thragg make his debut. This highly anticipated season will also introduce several other new villains, expanding the universe created by Robert Kirkman.

The central character, Mark Grayson, is the son of Nolan Grayson, known as Omni-Man, one of Earth’s most powerful superheroes. Mark’s life takes a dark turn when he discovers that his father’s true intentions involve dominating the planet.

According to sources, Thragg is set to be a significant adversary for both Mark and Omni-Man. Described as the most powerful and ruthless Vilturmite, Thragg aims to dominion over the universe, especially after his ally Conquest’s failed attempt to eliminate Invincible.

Another new character, Dinosaurus, will be voiced by Matthew Rhys. Originally a human scientist named David Anders, he can transform into a dinosaur-like creature, presenting a formidable threat due to his uncontrolled powers.

Fans will also see the return of Battle Beast, a warrior who has been a pivotal character since Season 1. His desire for battle and a worthy opponent isn’t satisfied yet, making his return to the series noteworthy.

Additionally, a villain known simply as the Devil will feature in a storyline that hints at ties to Hell, further expanding the show’s dark themes. His initial appearance was hinted at during an after-credits scene of the last season.

Despite his villainous role, Omni-Man continues to have a complicated relationship with Mark, raising questions about how their dynamic will evolve in the new season.

Fans can stream the first three seasons of “Invincible” on Amazon Prime Video as they prepare for the fourth season.