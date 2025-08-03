Entertainment
Ioan Gruffudd Reflects on Fantastic Four and Chris Evans’ Return
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Ioan Gruffudd, known for his role as Reed Richards in the early 2000s “Fantastic Four” films, recently shared his feelings about seeing his former co-star Chris Evans reprise his role as Johnny Storm in the new Marvel movie, “Fantastic Four: First Steps.” Gruffudd’s reflections come in the wake of the film’s successful opening weekend.
During an interview, Gruffudd expressed joy at seeing Evans embody the Human Torch once again. “I did have a warm feeling come across me because you reminisce about the fun that we had. I absolutely loved working with him,” Gruffudd said. He recalled laughter shared on set, likening it to being “giddy teenagers,” and noted, “It was a true delight to see Chris reprising Johnny, and that’s such an iconic sequence in that film.”
Gruffudd’s nostalgia was palpable as he shared memories of filming the original “Fantastic Four” (2005) and its sequel, “Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007). “I was laughing out loud and just overjoyed by it, and it’s a beautiful homage to what Chris did as Johnny,” he continued, acknowledging Evans’ renowned portrayal of Captain America as well.
Despite their films receiving mixed reviews, Gruffudd cherishes the time spent working alongside Evans and Michael Chiklis, who played Ben Grimm. Gruffudd feels that Evans’ role as Johnny Storm is just as significant as his tenure as Captain America.
Michael Chiklis, who also starred in the earlier films, echoed Gruffudd’s sentiment in a recent interview as the excitement ramps up for the new film. Meanwhile, Gruffudd mentioned a deleted scene from the original where he briefly transforms into Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to impress Sue Storm, played by Jessica Alba. “I don’t know why that didn’t make it into the film,” Gruffudd noted, reminiscing about the experience.
The latest iteration of the Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. “Fantastic Four: First Steps” is currently showing in theaters.
