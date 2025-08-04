Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ioan Gruffudd fondly recalls his time as the original Mister Fantastic in the 2005 film Fantastic Four, reflecting on the fun he had with his late co-star Julian McMahon.

Gruffudd, known for his portrayal of Reed Richards, expressed a sense of pride for launching the franchise, despite mixed reviews from critics at the time. “I take pride in it because it was such a big part of my career,” he said, highlighting that his performance and the film paved the way for future superhero movies.

The film tells the story of four astronauts who gain superpowers after a cosmic storm. Gruffudd noted the camaraderie that developed among the cast, which included Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and McMahon. He described McMahon as a vibrant force on set, recalling, “He just wanted to enjoy every moment.”

Sadly, McMahon passed away earlier this month at age 56. Gruffudd spoke about their complex on-screen relationship, where Reed’s envy of McMahon’s character, Victor Von Doom, fueled their conflict. “You saw the envy and jealousy that Reed had towards Victor… that sense of betrayal and devastation was an interesting aspect to play,” Gruffudd remarked.

Reflecting on his journey to land the iconic role, Gruffudd mentioned the extensive audition process he underwent. “The process of getting the role was long: several auditions, meetings, screen tests,” he revealed. “There was pressure because I’m not American, and I really wanted to represent this iconic character well.”

Even though Gruffudd’s version of the Fantastic Four is often overshadowed by the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, he insists the original films retain a nostalgic charm. “The comics have a lighter feel, and that’s what we aimed to capture,” he stated.

Despite the first two films grossing over $300 million collectively, plans for a trilogy were ultimately scrapped, leaving Gruffudd with mixed emotions. “It felt like we had momentum, and there were plans for a third film,” he said.

He expressed pride in the legacy of Fantastic Four and its impact on fans. “I’m excited that this franchise continues,” Gruffudd noted. “I feel a great sense of pride that I got to represent a character that is so beloved.”