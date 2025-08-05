Ionescu Shines with 36 Points as Liberty Defeat Sun 87-78

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 36 points on Sunday, leading the New York Liberty to an 87-78 victory over the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. This win ended the Liberty’s four-game losing streak.

Emma Meesseman made a notable return to the WNBA, contributing 11 points. The Liberty played without All-Star Breanna Stewart for the fourth consecutive game due to a bruised knee. Jonquel Jones supported the team with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Tina Charles led the Sun with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Aneesah Morrow added 16 points and nine rebounds. The Sun have now lost 22 games this season, holding a record of 5-22.

In her first game since 2022, Meesseman made a significant impact, particularly in the second half. Ionescu achieved her first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds, reaching the milestone of 1,000 career assists—becoming the third-fastest player to do so.

The Liberty started strong, scoring the last nine points of the first quarter to build a 25-19 lead, which they maintained throughout the game. New York increased their lead to 54-43 by the end of the third quarter and held off several attempts from the Sun to close the gap.

Despite a late rally from the Sun, who responded with their own scoring spurts, the Liberty’s lead remained intact for the win. Both teams are set to compete again later this month, with the next matchup scheduled for August 25 in New York.