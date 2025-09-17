Tech
iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
Cupertino, California — Apple has launched iOS 26, introducing a remarkable 3D (Spatial) Wallpaper feature for the iPhone, which enhances the Lock Screen experience by adding depth and movement to images.
This feature allows users to create a layered 3D effect that shifts as they tilt or move their devices. It works best with photos that have clear depth, such as portraits or landscapes.
Setting up the 3D effect involves several straightforward steps. First, hold down on the Lock Screen until the customization mode activates. Tap the “+” icon to add a new wallpaper, and select a photo from the gallery that features distinct subjects.
After choosing an appropriate picture, a “3D” or “Spatial” toggle will appear if the image is compatible. Users can activate the effect by tapping the three-dot menu or “Effects” button, followed by enabling the “3D / Spatial” or “Depth Effect.” A preview reveals how the subject subtly pops out from the background.
If there’s no toggle present, users are advised to try a different image. Once the effect is enabled, tap “Add” in the top-right corner, followed by “Set as Wallpaper Pair” to apply the change to both the Lock and Home Screens.
Upon locking the phone and shifting it slightly, the foreground subject appears to float, making for a dynamic visual experience. Users will find it adds a touch of elegance and intrigue to their device.
Karly Wood, a technology journalist based in Ohio, emphasizes that the usage of this feature enriches the overall iPhone experience, promoting creativity in personalizing the device.
For further features, iOS 26 also includes options for Liquid Glass designs, Call Screening, and enhanced translation tools, making this update a significant step forward in Apple’s software evolution.
