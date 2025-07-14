iOS 26: What You Need to Know About New Software Release

Cupertino, California – Apple plans to release iOS 26 this September, showcasing a bold new design and enhanced features powered by Apple Intelligence AI. This update follows a significant leap from the previous version, iOS 18, omitting versions 19 through 25.

The iOS 26 rollout will not include the iPhone XS, XR, or XS Max, leaving many other devices eligible for the new software. For those interested in upgrading, Apple has outlined which iPhones will support iOS 26 and its new Liquid Glass aesthetic.

This design introduces dynamic, translucent elements that reflect and adapt to surrounding content, marking a significant shift in Apple’s user interface strategy. This change aims to create a more cohesive experience across all devices.

Additionally, the update includes a host of security improvements, addressing potential vulnerabilities. Apple will continue to provide updates for iOS 18 for six months post-launch to assist users transitioning to the latest version.

Key features of iOS 26 comprise automatic call screening, enhanced browsing privacy with Safari, and the ability to use U.S. passports in Wallet. Such advances aim to bolster users’ security and user experience.

The public beta version of iOS 26 is anticipated to be available in mid-July, giving users the opportunity to explore new functionalities ahead of the full rollout. Apple’s beta testing phases are critical for collecting developer and user feedback to optimize performance and resolve bugs before the official release.

Upgrading is especially crucial for users concerned about data security, such as business executives and journalists. Regular software updates are vital for maintaining device security against emerging threats.

As the September launch approaches, interested users are encouraged to verify their device compatibility and consider upgrading to ensure they benefit from the newest features and protections that iOS 26 will offer.