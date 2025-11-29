Iowa State Aims for Third Win Against Struggling Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) will close their regular season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-10) Saturday morning, seeking their third consecutive victory and a winning record in the Big 12 Conference.

Last week, the Cyclones dominated Kansas with a 38-14 win. Rocco Becht threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, completing 18 of 23 passes. Carson Hansen added 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Brett Eskildsen caught six passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. The Iowa State defense contributed with an interception from Marcus Neal Jr.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking 17-14 loss at UCF last week after leading 14-0 at halftime. Zane Flores passed for 124 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception. The Cowboys have lost 10 straight games and are still searching for their first win in conference play this season.

The struggles have continued for Oklahoma State, which leads the all-time series against Iowa State, 34-21-3. However, Iowa State won the last matchup, securing a 34-27 home victory on September 23, 2023. Despite historical challenges in Stillwater, Iowa State hopes to overcome a dismal 1-7 record at Boone Pickens Stadium since their last win there in 2000.

This season has been tough for the Cowboys, who have not won a game since August and are ranked near the bottom of FBS teams in points per game. Interim coach Doug Meacham‘s squad has struggled, currently sitting at 0-8 under his leadership.

The kick-off for the game is set for 11 a.m. CT, and Cyclones fans are optimistic about ending the season on a high note. Coach Matt Campbell emphasized that the team is playing their best football in late November, which could bode well for their performance against a struggling Oklahoma State.

As the Cyclones prepare for the game, the stakes are high, and Iowa State is hoping to build on their recent momentum. A victory would not only secure a winning record but also provide a boost going into the off-season.