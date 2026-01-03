Iowa Basketball Hosts UCLA in Big Ten Clash

Iowa City, Iowa — The No. 25/23 University of Iowa men’s basketball team is set to resume Big Ten competition as they host UCLA on Saturday, January 3, at 5 p.m. (CT). The game will take place at Mediacom Court inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will be available for streaming on Peacock.

This matchup marks an exciting return for the Hawkeyes, who are currently 8-0 at home this season. Moreover, Iowa boasts a strong record of 2-0 against the Bruins in games played at home. The Hawkeyes have started the season with an impressive 11-2 record, the best since the 2020-21 season.

Iowa’s performance has been marked by an exceptional nonconference play record of 10-1, showcasing their offensive prowess with a third-ranked national field goal percentage of .533 and a 16th-ranked three-point shooting percentage of .392. They also lead the Big Ten, allowing an average of just 60.1 points per game.

The team has recently found offensive rhythm, winning their last three games by a total of 123 points. A standout from these games was a performance against Bucknell, where Iowa recorded a season-high 19 steals.

Senior player, whose scoring average is currently 17.1 points per game, has been a crucial asset for Iowa, leading to multiple 20-point games this season. In the last outing against UMass Lowell, he contributed significantly, leading the team with 22 points while achieving a milestone of 500 career assists.

On the other hand, UCLA enters the game with a 10-3 overall record and a clean 2-0 Big Ten standing. They are coming off a dominant 97-65 victory over UC Riverside. The Bruins have won their last three games and have a strong offensive lineup, averaging 81.7 points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau leads the Bruins with an average of 19 points, demonstrating effective shooting efficiency. The matchup garnered attention not only for its implications in the Big Ten standings but also for the competitive history between the two teams, with Iowa leading the all-time series 5-4 against UCLA.

This Saturday’s game promises excitement for fans and carries weight in both team’s aspirations for the season.