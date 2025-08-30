Iowa State Cyclones Host South Dakota in Home Opener

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones are set to host the South Dakota Coyotes in their home opener on Saturday, August 30, at Jack Trice Stadium. This matchup marks the Cyclones’ second game of the 2025 college football season after a thrilling 24-21 victory over Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland, last week.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on FOX. Tim Brando and Devin Gardner will call the game, while Josh Sims serves as the sideline reporter. Fans can also stream the game through Fox Sports Live, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Last season, South Dakota finished with an impressive 11-2 record and reached the FCS semifinals, demonstrating their potential as a formidable opponent. The Coyotes are currently ranked fifth in the preseason FCS coaches’ poll, making this matchup particularly interesting for Cyclones fans.

Iowa State comes into the game as a 14.5-point favorite, following their recent success against Kansas State. The Cyclones utilized strong performances from their key players to secure their win, and they will be looking to maintain that momentum against the Coyotes.

Quarterback Aidan Bouman, South Dakota’s two-year starter, poses a significant challenge for Iowa State. Bouman, who was previously on the Cyclones’ roster as a backup, has earned preseason All-American honors and is expected to lead a competitive Coyotes team against Iowa State.

The all-time series between Iowa State and South Dakota dates back to the late 1800s. The last meeting resulted in a 41-6 triumph for Iowa State on October 10, 1959. Although many fans may not remember the last encounter, this game will surely reignite the rivalry.

Tickets for the game are still available through Ticketmaster, with prices starting as low as $25.74 for a pair. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots to witness this exciting matchup.

As the Cyclones prepare for this contest, they hope to build on their early-season success and make a strong statement in the non-conference slate.