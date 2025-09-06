Iowa State Cyclones Surge to No. 16 in AP Top 25

Ames, Iowa – The Iowa State Cyclones made a significant leap in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, moving up six spots to No. 16 after an impressive home opener against South Dakota on Saturday.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Jack Trice Stadium, the Cyclones showcased their prowess with a stunning performance, capped by a school-record 63-yard field goal from Kyle Conradi. The game began explosively with Iowa State driving 75 yards in just four plays for a touchdown within the first two minutes, courtesy of a pass from Rocco Beck to Ben Bremer.

Despite a strong response from South Dakota that tied the game at 7-7, Iowa State quickly regained control. Running back Abu Samah scored the Cyclones’ second touchdown, and the team went into halftime leading 27-7 after Beck connected with Bremer again.

In the second half, the Cyclones maintained their dominance, building a substantial lead of 41-7 before the game concluded with a final score of 55-7. Rocco Beck finished the game with an impressive 19 completions on 20 attempts for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

With a 2-0 record, Iowa State is set to host their annual Cy-Hawk game against Iowa this Saturday, further energizing their fan base. Iowa State’s ascent in the rankings reflects their strong start to the season, and they look to continue this momentum against a favored rival.

The AP poll also saw Ohio State topping the rankings for the first time since 2015, following their victory over Texas, while several teams faced notable shifts after a tumultuous start to the season.