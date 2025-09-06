Sports
Iowa State Cyclones Surge to No. 16 in AP Top 25
Ames, Iowa – The Iowa State Cyclones made a significant leap in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, moving up six spots to No. 16 after an impressive home opener against South Dakota on Saturday.
In front of a sold-out crowd at Jack Trice Stadium, the Cyclones showcased their prowess with a stunning performance, capped by a school-record 63-yard field goal from Kyle Conradi. The game began explosively with Iowa State driving 75 yards in just four plays for a touchdown within the first two minutes, courtesy of a pass from Rocco Beck to Ben Bremer.
Despite a strong response from South Dakota that tied the game at 7-7, Iowa State quickly regained control. Running back Abu Samah scored the Cyclones’ second touchdown, and the team went into halftime leading 27-7 after Beck connected with Bremer again.
In the second half, the Cyclones maintained their dominance, building a substantial lead of 41-7 before the game concluded with a final score of 55-7. Rocco Beck finished the game with an impressive 19 completions on 20 attempts for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
With a 2-0 record, Iowa State is set to host their annual Cy-Hawk game against Iowa this Saturday, further energizing their fan base. Iowa State’s ascent in the rankings reflects their strong start to the season, and they look to continue this momentum against a favored rival.
The AP poll also saw Ohio State topping the rankings for the first time since 2015, following their victory over Texas, while several teams faced notable shifts after a tumultuous start to the season.
Recent Posts
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
- Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test
- Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown
- Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Career Underrating
- Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown
- No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup
- Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City
- UND Football Takes Early Lead in Potato Bowl Against Portland State
- Cincinnati Reds Face Critical Series Against Mets After Loss to Blue Jays
- Dodgers-Orioles Game Delayed Due to Weather; Rojas Speaks on Team Struggles
- Michigan Football Appeals NCAA Ruling Amid Controversy Over Evidence
- College Football Week 2 Features Key Matchups and Renewed Rivalries