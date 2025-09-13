Iowa State Defeats Iowa in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown

Ames, Iowa — Iowa State‘s football team defeated Iowa 16-13 in an electric Cy-Hawk rivalry game on September 6, 2025. This victory marks the first time Iowa State has beaten Iowa at home since 2011.

Quarterback Rocco Becht led the Cyclones, completing 18 of 27 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed to the team’s winning drive, which ended with a game-winning 54-yard field goal by Kyle Konrardy with just 1:52 remaining in the game.

“This is the moment you live for,” Becht said after the game. “The energy in Jack Trice Stadium was unbelievable. We fed off that.”

The game was tightly contested throughout, with Iowa State leading 13-10 at halftime. Iowa’s Mark Gronowski tied the game in the second half, completing 13 of 24 passes for 83 yards and rushing for a touchdown.

Both teams entered the game with identical 2-0 records, and the stakes were high, as this was a crucial non-conference matchup. Iowa State’s defense stepped up when it needed to, forcing significant turnovers, including an interception by Jeremiah Cooper.

“I felt like our defense made big plays when it mattered most,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “Every player contributed to this victory, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The annual meeting between the rivals was the 72nd installment of the Cy-Hawk series, with Iowa holding a lead in the historical record. However, Iowa State has begun to bridge that gap in recent years, now winning for the third time in four matchups.