Politics
Iowa Democrats Canvass Ahead of Special Election on August 26
Sioux City, Iowa — Two Iowa Democrats canvassed neighborhoods in Sioux City on Saturday as part of their campaigns ahead of the special election on August 26. Democratic candidate Jennifer Drey is running for the Iowa Senate seat in the first district.
Drey stated that if elected, she would help reduce the Republican supermajority in the Iowa Senate, allowing Democrats a stronger voice during negotiations. “That really means that we’re going to stand up for things like local control. Sioux City has really seen a significant reduction in their budget because of laws that were passed in the last couple of sessions, and that hurt Sioux Citians,” Drey said.
Joining Drey was Democratic candidate for Iowa secretary of state, a Navy veteran from Bettendorf, Iowa. He showed support by helping Drey canvass around Woodbury County before his town hall meeting in Sioux City.
The secretary of state candidate, who announced his campaign in May, emphasized the need to address election security, voting accessibility, and restoring trust in elections. “In the past few years, we have seen a lot of rhetoric around elections and voting, and unfortunately a lot of it’s been used as a scare tactic to justify laws like the ones we’ve seen here in Iowa that make it harder for folks to vote,” he said.
The candidate is set to run against current Secretary of State Paul Pate, who has held the position since 2015. Notably, no Democrat has held this office in nearly two decades, with Michael Mauro being the last in 2006.
Recent Posts
- New Documentary Explores Jussie Smollett’s Hoax Hate Crime Incident
- Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
- No Parking on Downtown Bangor Streets for Line Painting Monday
- Michael Irvin Rallies Cowboys Amid Trevon Diggs’ Contract Concerns
- AEW Collision Features Title Matches This Saturday in Chicago
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Cienciano Faces Universitario in Crucial Clausura Clash
- Peacemaker’s New Season Features Terrifying Monster on HBO Max