Iowa State Dominates South Dakota in Home Opener with 55-7 Win

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University football team secured its second victory of the season by crushing South Dakota 55-7 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The No. 22 Cyclones improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference, while South Dakota fell to 0-1.

Freshman running back Dylan Lee led the Cyclones’ relentless offense, scoring his team’s fourth consecutive touchdown of the game with an 8-yard rush in the final quarter. The Cyclones maintained a perfect record, scoring touchdowns on seven of nine drives without punting throughout the game.

Backup quarterback Alex Manske also had an impressive outing, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, marking his first career touchdown. Manske completed four of five passes for 28 yards and led Iowa State’s rushing attack with 26 yards on four carries.

Starting quarterback Rocco Becht had a nearly perfect performance, completing 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns before being replaced in the third quarter. His last touchdown pass was a 16-yard strike to tight end Gabe Burkle.

In addition to the offensive fireworks, Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy made history by kicking a 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half — a new school and Jack Trice Stadium record. The previous record was held at 58 yards.

South Dakota initially tied the game early in the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Bouman to Larenzo Fenner, but the Coyotes struggled to keep up with the Cyclones afterward. They managed only one touchdown throughout the game, while Iowa State continued to pile on points.

The matchup on Saturday marked the first meeting between the two programs since 1959, where Iowa State previously defeated South Dakota 41-6. Iowa State’s consistent performances make them a strong contender as the season progresses.

“Today was a complete team effort,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said after the game. “We executed well on both sides of the ball and took advantage of our opportunities.”

As the season continues, Iowa State aims to build on this momentum and prepare for their next opponent.