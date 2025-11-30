Iowa Experiences Major Snowfall This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has seen significant snowfall over the weekend, with some areas reporting over a foot of snow since Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday evening, many regions across the state registered more than 10 inches of snow. Reports indicate that Fort Dodge received 15 inches, followed closely by Callender with 14.3 inches and Cedar Falls at 14 inches. Other areas, including Ackley and Clarion, also witnessed substantial accumulations, contributing to challenging travel conditions statewide.

The winter storm began affecting Iowa late Friday, with snowfall intensifying through Saturday morning. The heavy accumulation, combined with strong winds, created hazardous conditions on roads, prompting the Iowa Department of Transportation to advise against travel on several major interstates.

“It feels like our snow came quickly, but it sure added up in many places,” said a local meteorologist. “In addition, the gentle temperatures allowed the snow to stick beautifully to trees and holiday decorations, creating a festive look despite the travel issues.”

Snowfall was expected to taper off overnight, but cold temperatures paired with winds gusting up to 30 mph were likely to contribute to blowing and drifting snow. A chance of additional light snow was forecast for Monday, particularly in southern Iowa.

With temperatures dipping below zero in some areas, residents were urged to exercise caution if traveling. “Tomorrow morning may be chilly, with wind chills approaching zero, but we should see some sun later in the day,” the meteorologist added.

As visibility remained limited in many parts due to ongoing snowfall, travel disruptions at regional airports reflected the storm’s impact, with numerous flight cancellations reported across the Midwest.

Despite the challenges, the blanket of snow covering Iowa brought a winter wonderland, with many embracing the seasonal change.