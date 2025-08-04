Iowa State Fair Introduces New Rules and Exciting Attractions for 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – The Iowa State Fair is gearing up for its opening day on Thursday after months of preparation, with new attractions and updated rules aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

This year, a highlight is the Shivers Family Plaza, which offers ample shaded seating for fairgoers looking to enjoy their favorite deep-fried foods. Located in a central area of the fairgrounds, the plaza features a large umbrella and multiple tables for families to gather.

Additionally, fair organizers have introduced a new pedestrian entrance and an adaptive playground to welcome more guests and provide accessibility for all. CEO Jeremy Parsons emphasized the fair’s commitment to being an affordable option for families, stating, “We understand that people enjoy coming to the fair, but not necessarily for overpriced food and drinks.”

In a significant policy change, visitors can now bring their own food and drinks into the fair, with the exception of alcohol and glass containers. This decision allows families to save money while enjoying the attractions. Parsons noted, “We want to make sure everybody can enjoy that fair experience. For some, that experience is all about the food, but for others, it may be something completely different.”

The new rules also aim to reduce congestion at the gates, particularly at Gate 11, where many fairgoers enter after parking in nearby neighborhoods. To address this, the fair is constructing new gates on the northwest side of the grounds, allowing guests to enter from East 30th Street. This change is expected to alleviate long wait times for attendees.

Visitors can find a detailed list of items allowed and prohibited at the fair on their official website under the Frequently Asked Questions section.

As the opening day approaches, the excitement is palpable among fairgoers who look forward to enjoying the rich tradition and innovative changes that mark this year’s event.