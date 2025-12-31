Iowa State Football Announces Staff Changes Amid Player Transfers

AMES, Iowa – Head coach Jimmy Rogers has introduced new members of his support staff ahead of his first season at Iowa State. All hires are pending background checks.

Rogers named Jon Shaeffer as his chief of staff. Shaeffer has worked alongside Rogers for the past 13 years and will help manage off-field tasks, including scheduling and travel logistics.

Rogers also appointed Ricky Ciccone as the general manager for the football program. Ciccone previously assisted in building a competitive roster at Washington State, which included 75 newcomers and a bowl victory.

Rogers announced 10 additional support staff members who will contribute to roster building and logistics for the team. These positions include:

Tony Calcutta – Director of Recruiting

Leon Douglas – Director of Player Development

Kris Kracht – Head of Player Performance & Culture

Andy Lucas – Director of Recruiting Communications

Nick Meltz – Recruiting Operations Assistant

Alex Self – Director of Player Personnel

Nicole Vuncanon – Director of On-Campus Recruiting

Bailey Wright – Director of Creative

Several mainstay support staff members will also continue in their roles.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens for football on January 2 and will remain open through January 16. Iowa State currently has the highest number of players entering the portal nationwide, with 47 athletes. Oklahoma State follows closely with 45 players.

Among the confirmed Cyclones entering the transfer portal are quarterback Rocco Becht, who led Iowa State with 26 wins, and top tailback Carson Hansen, who rushed for 19 touchdowns in the last two seasons. Other players announcing their intention to transfer include receivers Brett Eskildsen, Xavier Townsend, and tight end Gabe Burkle.

These transfers come in the wake of former head coach Matt Campbell’s decision to accept the position at Penn State, prompting multiple key players to seek new opportunities.