Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes to Face Fairfield Stags in Upcoming matchup
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes are ready to host the RV Fairfield Stags this Sunday, Nov. 30, at 12 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be broadcast live on BTN and the Hawkeye Radio Network.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Iowa comes into the game with a 7-0 record, aiming to maintain its undefeated status against Fairfield, who enters with a record of 4-1.
The Hawkeyes recently defeated Western Illinois 86-69, led by a standout performance from a freshman who scored 17 points. Sophomore also made an impact with a double-double, contributing 15 points and 10 rebounds. The team showed strong defense against the Leathernecks, holding them to just 30 percent shooting in the second quarter.
In addition to their recent success, Iowa’s women’s basketball program has numerous historical highlights. This season marks the first time the team is 7-0 in back-to-back seasons. The Hawkeyes have outscored all seven opponents in paint points, demonstrating their dominance on the court.
To listen to the game, fans can tune into the Hawkeye Radio Network, which features a 30-minute pregame show. More than 40 stations will cover the game across Iowa and portions of neighboring states.
The Stags are led by head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis, who has been recognized as the 2023-24 MAAC Coach of the Year. Players to watch on the Fairfield side include Kaety L’Amoreaux, who recently earned MAAC Player of the Week honors, and Meghan Andersen, a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week award.
This matchup promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to establish themselves early in the season.
Recent Posts
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season