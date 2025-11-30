Iowa Hawkeyes to Face Fairfield Stags in Upcoming matchup

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 11 Iowa Hawkeyes are ready to host the RV Fairfield Stags this Sunday, Nov. 30, at 12 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be broadcast live on BTN and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Iowa comes into the game with a 7-0 record, aiming to maintain its undefeated status against Fairfield, who enters with a record of 4-1.

The Hawkeyes recently defeated Western Illinois 86-69, led by a standout performance from a freshman who scored 17 points. Sophomore also made an impact with a double-double, contributing 15 points and 10 rebounds. The team showed strong defense against the Leathernecks, holding them to just 30 percent shooting in the second quarter.

In addition to their recent success, Iowa’s women’s basketball program has numerous historical highlights. This season marks the first time the team is 7-0 in back-to-back seasons. The Hawkeyes have outscored all seven opponents in paint points, demonstrating their dominance on the court.

To listen to the game, fans can tune into the Hawkeye Radio Network, which features a 30-minute pregame show. More than 40 stations will cover the game across Iowa and portions of neighboring states.

The Stags are led by head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis, who has been recognized as the 2023-24 MAAC Coach of the Year. Players to watch on the Fairfield side include Kaety L’Amoreaux, who recently earned MAAC Player of the Week honors, and Meghan Andersen, a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week award.

This matchup promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to establish themselves early in the season.