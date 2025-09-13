Iowa Hawkeyes Host UMass in Final Nonconference Matchup

Iowa City, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes will host the UMass Minutemen in their final nonconference game of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Kinnick Stadium.

Both teams enter the matchup with different motivations. Iowa is looking to bounce back from a loss against Iowa State, which leaves them with a 1-1 record. UMass, on the other hand, is searching for their first win of the season after starting 0-2, including a recent defeat to Bryant University, a team from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

This game provides Iowa with an opportunity to build their offensive momentum before diving into the tougher Big Ten schedule. Coach Kirk Ferentz noted the importance of showing improvements, particularly in their passing game. “We need to be more aggressive and prove to defenses that we can attack downfield,” he said.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with Mark Followill calling the play-by-play and Anthony Herron providing color commentary. Dannie Rogers will be reporting live from the sidelines. Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial.

BetMGM lists Iowa as a 35.5-point favorite, reflecting the expectations on the Hawkeyes to dominate the Minutemen. UMass may be missing their starting quarterback, which could further impact their performance at Kinnick Stadium, where Iowa aims to assert its physicality.

“If everything goes as it should, we expect to control the game and make an early statement,” Ferentz added. As kickoff approaches, excitement builds for this chance to spark the Hawkeyes’ season with a decisive victory.