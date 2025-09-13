Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes Host UMass in Final Nonconference Matchup
Iowa City, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes will host the UMass Minutemen in their final nonconference game of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Kinnick Stadium.
Both teams enter the matchup with different motivations. Iowa is looking to bounce back from a loss against Iowa State, which leaves them with a 1-1 record. UMass, on the other hand, is searching for their first win of the season after starting 0-2, including a recent defeat to Bryant University, a team from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
This game provides Iowa with an opportunity to build their offensive momentum before diving into the tougher Big Ten schedule. Coach Kirk Ferentz noted the importance of showing improvements, particularly in their passing game. “We need to be more aggressive and prove to defenses that we can attack downfield,” he said.
The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with Mark Followill calling the play-by-play and Anthony Herron providing color commentary. Dannie Rogers will be reporting live from the sidelines. Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial.
BetMGM lists Iowa as a 35.5-point favorite, reflecting the expectations on the Hawkeyes to dominate the Minutemen. UMass may be missing their starting quarterback, which could further impact their performance at Kinnick Stadium, where Iowa aims to assert its physicality.
“If everything goes as it should, we expect to control the game and make an early statement,” Ferentz added. As kickoff approaches, excitement builds for this chance to spark the Hawkeyes’ season with a decisive victory.
Recent Posts
- Iowa Hawkeyes Host UMass in Final Nonconference Matchup
- Charlotte FC Aims for Record Tying Win Against Inter Miami
- UFC Announces Exciting Main Events for 2025 Schedule
- Virginia Tech Prepares for Old Dominion in Must-Win Matchup
- Illinois Fighting Illini Host Western Michigan Broncos in Week 3 Showdown
- Appalachian State and Southern Miss Set for Exciting Football Showdown
- UFC Fight Night 259 Features Key Matches in San Antonio
- Monmouth Hawks Face Struggling Charlotte 49ers This Weekend
- Florida Atlantic Owls Take on Florida International Panthers in Week 3 Clash
- Estudiantes and River Plate Clash in Crucial Copa Libertadores Showdown
- Marshall Hosts Eastern Kentucky in Thankful for Heroes Game
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Set for Second Season with Original Cast
- Mets Bet on Young Pitchers Amid Playoff Push
- Young Advocates Lead Efforts to Combat Food Waste and Hunger
- Santiago Luna Debuts in UFC Against Quang Le on September 13
- Chelsea’s Estêvão Misses Premier League Match Against Brentford
- New England Patriots Boost Roster Ahead of Key Game Against Dolphins
- Texas Longhorns Face Injury Concerns After UTEP Game
- Mississippi State Looks to Start Season 3-0 Against FCS Opponent
- Football Brothers Conor and Josh Gallagher Flip the Script