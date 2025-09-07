Iowa City, Iowa – The Iowa Hawkeyes have made headlines this offseason by adding a notable quarterback transfer, Mark Gronowski. This addition is sparking optimism among fans for an enhanced offensive strategy, which historically has not been the team’s strong suit.

Gronowski, who will start for the Hawkeyes in the 2025 season, comes from South Dakota State, where he enjoyed a successful career. The 22-year-old led his former team to two national championships and recorded an impressive 49-6 record as a starter over four years.

While Gronowski’s performance on the field has people excited, his last name is also drawing attention. Many may mistakenly associate him with NFL star Rob Gronkowski due to the similarity of their surnames, but the two are not related. A close look reveals that Iowa’s new quarterback is missing a ‘k’ in the middle of his name.

As Gronowski prepares to lead the Hawkeyes into a promising season, fans are eager to see if he can translate his previous success at South Dakota State to the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes hope that with Gronowski at the helm, they can finally establish a more dynamic and potent offense.