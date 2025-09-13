Sports
Iowa High School Football Week 3: Exciting Highlights and Final Scores
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Week 3 of Iowa high school football has concluded with thrilling games across the state. KCCI crews covered the action, bringing fans the highlights from various matchups on Friday night.
In a high-stakes game, Van Meter hosted Winterset. The Bulldogs started strong with Jace Bellamy passing to Wyatt Swanson for a 75-yard touchdown. Van Meter led 14-6 after Christian Williams broke a tackle for a touchdown. Quarterback Henry Lounsbury connected with Drew Rhodes twice, bringing the halftime score to 21-6.
Winterset attempted a comeback, with Carson Cook finding Daxton Weeks for a touchdown, narrowing the score to 28-12. However, Van Meter sealed the game with another touchdown in the fourth quarter, winning 35-12. Head Coach Eric Trujillo expressed confidence in his team moving forward.
North Polk faced ADM in another exciting clash. The game went into overtime, with North Polk securing a 38-37 victory after successfully converting a crucial two-point play. The Comets showcased grit as they came back to tie the game, eventually pulling off the win.
Indianola maintained its momentum with a 31-11 win against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Asher Berwick and his teammates delivered solid performances to secure the victory.
Southeast Warren proved dominant, blanking Twin Cedars 68-0. Jamison Ewing led the Warhawks with impressive rushing stats.
In other notable scores, Ankeny overwhelmed Des Moines Roosevelt 49-0, and Waukee Northwest triumphed over Iowa City High 49-13. With many teams showcasing their skills, it is clear that Iowa high school football remains fiercely competitive.
As the season progresses, teams are gearing up for further matchups, seeking to improve and secure a place in the playoffs. Friday night’s games were filled with excitement, proving that high school football in Iowa is truly thrilling.
