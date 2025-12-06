Iowa Hosts Maryland in Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will host the University of Maryland Terrapins for its Big Ten Conference home opener on Saturday, December 6, at 3 p.m. (CT) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

Iowa enters the matchup with a 7-1 record, having recently faced a setback with a 71-52 loss to No. 7 Michigan State in its league opener.

“We know what it takes to be able to get a program over the top,” Iowa head coach Ben McCollum said. “It’s not always going to be a perfect transition.”

The Hawkeyes had success early this season, winning their first seven games, the best start since the 2021-22 season. Notably, senior guard Bennett Stirtz has emerged as a key player, leading the team in points, assists, and steals per game.

Maryland, with a 6-3 record, is looking to start Big Ten play on a positive note after an 89-63 victory against Wagner. They have been challenged by strong opponents, including losses to Georgetown, Gonzaga, and Alabama.

“They’re a big team, athletic, and they play hard,” said Iowa junior Cam Manyawu about Maryland. “We’ll need to execute the little things that we didn’t really execute against Michigan State.”

Phaire Payne leads Maryland with an average of 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Terrapins are known for getting to the free throw line, averaging 29.2 attempts per game and converting 77.2% of those.

The all-time series between Iowa and Maryland is competitive, with Maryland holding a slight edge at 10-8. The Terrapins have won the last three matchups, including a close contest earlier this year.

The matchup on Saturday marks a significant opportunity for both teams as they look to solidify their standings in the early part of the Big Ten season.

“We’ve worked for it,” McCollum added. “Can we create that home court advantage? Can we create a fun atmosphere?”