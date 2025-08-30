Iowa Lottery Draw Results: Winning Numbers for August 29, 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Lottery held its draw games on Friday, August 29, 2025, with players hoping to strike it rich. The jackpot prizes range from $1,000 to millions, with the largest winning ticket ever sold in Iowa totaling $343 million from Powerball in 2018.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game were 13-31-32-44-45, and the Mega Ball was 21. For the Midday draw, the numbers were 1-3-9, while the Evening draw produced the numbers 2-1-1. Additional numbers from other lottery games included Midday: 8-0-3-1 and Evening: 9-2-3-2 for various games. The results also featured 07-08-11-12-23 and 08-14-22-24-30 with Lucky Ball 17.

Lottery tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell lottery tickets. Additionally, tickets can be ordered online through various platforms, including the Jackpocket app. This app allows players to choose their lottery games and numbers, see their tickets, and collect winnings from their phones or computers.

