Iowa Lottery Sets New World Record for Scratch Tickets at State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a festive event marking the Iowa Lottery’s 40th anniversary, over 3,380 State Fairgoers shattered a Guinness World Record on Thursday by simultaneously scratching lottery tickets. The previous record of 550 participants, set in Warsaw, Poland, was eclipsed by this enthusiastic crowd.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present to validate the record-breaking attempt at the Elwell Family Park, where people gathered in excitement. The Iowa Lottery reported that participants not only set the record but also had the chance to win money through several drawings.

One lucky winner from Des Moines walked away with a $40,000 prize, while two other participants each won $4,000. The joyous atmosphere among the attendees was palpable as they celebrated both the achievement and their winnings.

This successful event, aimed at promoting the Iowa Lottery’s contributions over the past four decades, drew long lines of eager participants outside the gates before the record attempt commenced. Fairgoers expressed their thrill at being a part of this historic moment.

The Iowa Lottery continues to celebrate its milestone anniversary, highlighting its impact on communities throughout the state. With this new world record, Iowa solidifies its place in lottery history.