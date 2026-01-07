Sports
Iowa Men’s Basketball to Face UCLA in Big Ten Showdown
Iowa City, Iowa – The No. 25/23 University of Iowa men’s basketball team returns to Big Ten action this Saturday, hosting the UCLA Bruins at 5 p.m. (CT) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be available to stream live on Peacock.
The Hawkeyes are looking to extend their perfect home record of 8-0 this season and are 2-0 all-time against UCLA on their home court. With an impressive 11-2 start, this marks Iowa’s best beginning since the 2020-21 season.
Iowa has been successful in nonconference play, finishing 10-1 and achieving the best record in over a year. Their two losses this season came against highly-ranked teams, including No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Iowa State. The Hawkeyes’ recent form has seen them score a combined 123 points in their last three wins over Western Michigan, Bucknell, and UMass Lowell.
In their last match against UMass Lowell, Iowa claimed a dominant 90-62 victory. The team showcased an impressive shooting performance, hitting 58.2 percent from the floor and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Senior player led the charge with 22 points and eight assists in the win, reaching a career milestone of 500 assists.
UCLA arrives in Iowa City with a record of 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten, aiming to build on their recent successes, including a 97-65 victory over UC Riverside. The Bruins have won five of their last six games and have four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Tyler Bilodeau with 19 points per game.
This matchup between Iowa and UCLA represents the 10th meeting in history, with Iowa leading the series 5-4. The Hawkeyes are eager to maintain their unbeaten record at home against the Bruins.
Recent Posts
- Best Medicine Debuts as Fox’s Heartwarming Take on Small-Town Charm
- Doc Season 2 Midseason Premiere Set for January 6 with Major Twists
- Jay Huff’s Future with Pacers in Doubt as Performance Declines
- January’s Jewish TV Premieres Celebrate Dramatic and Comedic Heritage
- Gobert Shines in Timberwolves’ Victory Over Wizards
- Kaden Strayhorn Transfers from Michigan to Alabama After Official Visit
- New Officer Eva Imani Brings Change to Chicago P.D.
- Wizards Eye Trae Young Amid Trade Talks with Hawks
- Pacers’ Johnny Furphy to Start Against Magic After Mathurin’s Injury
- Will Trent Returns for Season 4 with New Challenges
- Chaos Unfolds in Greek Getaway for Real Housewives
- Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Connects with Grieving Young Fan
- Jets Seek Victory Against Struggling Golden Knights on Home Ice
- UCF Upsets No. 17 Kansas in Dramatic Big 12 Opener
- Will Arnett Discusses His Role in ‘Is This Thing On?’ on Awards Tour Podcast
- Iowa Men’s Basketball to Face UCLA in Big Ten Showdown
- David Blough Emerges as Candidate for Lions Offensive Coordinator Job
- Texas Tech Signs 7-Foot Center Stephanie Okechukwu Midseason
- Ohio State RB James Peoples Transfers to Penn State for 2026
- Islanders Host Devils in Key NHL Matchup Tonight