Iowa Men’s Basketball to Face UCLA in Big Ten Showdown

Iowa City, Iowa – The No. 25/23 University of Iowa men’s basketball team returns to Big Ten action this Saturday, hosting the UCLA Bruins at 5 p.m. (CT) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be available to stream live on Peacock.

The Hawkeyes are looking to extend their perfect home record of 8-0 this season and are 2-0 all-time against UCLA on their home court. With an impressive 11-2 start, this marks Iowa’s best beginning since the 2020-21 season.

Iowa has been successful in nonconference play, finishing 10-1 and achieving the best record in over a year. Their two losses this season came against highly-ranked teams, including No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Iowa State. The Hawkeyes’ recent form has seen them score a combined 123 points in their last three wins over Western Michigan, Bucknell, and UMass Lowell.

In their last match against UMass Lowell, Iowa claimed a dominant 90-62 victory. The team showcased an impressive shooting performance, hitting 58.2 percent from the floor and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. Senior player led the charge with 22 points and eight assists in the win, reaching a career milestone of 500 assists.

UCLA arrives in Iowa City with a record of 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten, aiming to build on their recent successes, including a 97-65 victory over UC Riverside. The Bruins have won five of their last six games and have four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Tyler Bilodeau with 19 points per game.

This matchup between Iowa and UCLA represents the 10th meeting in history, with Iowa leading the series 5-4. The Hawkeyes are eager to maintain their unbeaten record at home against the Bruins.