Iowa vs. Oregon: A Clash of Football Titans in 2025

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football is set to face a formidable opponent as the Oregon Ducks visit Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025. Coming off an impressive 12-0 regular season last year and a subsequent Big Ten championship, the Ducks have established themselves as a powerful force in college football.

Last season, Oregon had a staggering performance, winning all but three games by a margin of at least 20 points. Their only loss came in a narrow 36-33 defeat against national runner-up Washington. With a history of success, the Ducks look to continue their dominance in the upcoming season.

Oregon is ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s post-spring 2025 SP+ rankings, while Athlon Sports has them at No. 9 in the nation. This indicates that the Ducks will be a considerable challenge for the Hawkeyes, who are looking to rebound after a mixed season.

Quarterback Dante Moore will be stepping into the spotlight for Oregon, after sitting behind All-American Dillon Gabriel in 2024. The five-star recruit, who transferred from UCLA where he started five games, brings a promising skill set to the team. Oregon’s offense will be bolstered by returning wide receiver Evan Stewart and center Iapani Laloulu, alongside impactful transfers like running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane.

Oregon’s defense will see some changes as well, losing all five starters from last year’s secondary. However, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who amassed a team-high 94 tackles in 2024, will remain a key player for the Ducks. Additionally, linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and new transfers like Dillon Thieneman and Theran Johnson will aim to fill the gaps left in the defense.

The stakes are high for Iowa, which has struggled to find its footing in the past couple of seasons. The Hawkeyes will be looking for transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski to inject energy into their offense, particularly in the passing game.

With only one loss in their last two regular seasons, Oregon presents a tough challenge for Iowa. Both teams will sport significantly altered rosters compared to previous seasons, making this matchup even more intriguing.