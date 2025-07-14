Iowa Pitcher Cade Obermueller Selected by Phillies in 2025 MLB Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Cade Obermueller, a junior pitcher at the University of Iowa, was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday during the second round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. Obermueller was picked 63rd overall, marking a significant milestone in his baseball career.

The talented left-hander has been a standout for the Hawkeyes, earning third-team All-America honors in the 2025 season. He finished with a 5-3 record and a 3.02 ERA across 15 starts. Obermueller recorded 117 strikeouts in 83.1 innings, placing him second all-time in the program’s history for strikeouts in a season.

“He has been a favorite of scouts dating back to his high school days,” said Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller. “They’re excited to see him increase his velocity and strike-throwing as a junior.”

Obermueller has played in 43 career games for Iowa, with an 11-7 record and a 3.60 ERA, showcasing his consistency on the mound. He faced challenges earlier in his career, being drafted in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers in 2024 but deciding to return to college for another year of development.

Throughout the 2025 season, Obermueller’s performance improved remarkably, with a drop in his ERA from 3.92 in 2024 to 3.02. He became the anchor of Iowa’s rotation and contributed significantly to the team’s success.

The Hawkeyes concluded the 2025 season with a 33-22-1 overall record, finishing third in the Big Ten standings and securing their 10th consecutive Big Ten Tournament appearance.

Obermueller is also the son of former Hawkeye pitcher and current Director of Player Development, furthering his legacy in the sport. His selection in the MLB draft is a next step towards his professional career.