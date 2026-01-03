Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian

AMES, Iowa – The No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones improved to 13-0 with an 89-61 victory over Houston Christian Monday night in Hilton Coliseum. The win marked Iowa State’s 42nd consecutive non-conference victory.

The Cyclones struggled for the first 30 minutes, maintaining only a slim lead. However, they surged ahead with a game-changing 20-2 run that extended their advantage to 79-51.

Jaden Jefferson led Iowa State with 23 points and eight rebounds, his fifth game with 20 or more points this season. Osun Osunniyi added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Cyclones dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Huskies 44-18.

Houston Christian started strong with a 9-0 run, briefly leading 11-10. The Cyclones responded with a balanced attack, including a critical 3-pointer from Jefferson that helped regain the lead. ISU closed the first half with a 41-28 lead after a quick scoring burst late in the period.

Despite a shaky start to the second half, Iowa State refocused. After the Huskies closed the gap to 59-49, the Cyclones promptly delivered another offensive explosion, led by a 10-point run that put the game further out of reach.

Demari Williams led Houston Christian with 19 points but found little support against the Cyclones’ defense.

Iowa State’s 86 wins over the last four years rank among the best in program history. T.J. Otzelberger’s team has exceeded expectations, especially after losing key players in the offseason.

Looking ahead, Iowa State will host West Virginia in their first Big 12 game on January 2. The Cyclones face tough tests ahead, including a matchup against Kansas on January 13.