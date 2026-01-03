Sports
Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
AMES, Iowa – The No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones improved to 13-0 with an 89-61 victory over Houston Christian Monday night in Hilton Coliseum. The win marked Iowa State’s 42nd consecutive non-conference victory.
The Cyclones struggled for the first 30 minutes, maintaining only a slim lead. However, they surged ahead with a game-changing 20-2 run that extended their advantage to 79-51.
Jaden Jefferson led Iowa State with 23 points and eight rebounds, his fifth game with 20 or more points this season. Osun Osunniyi added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Cyclones dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Huskies 44-18.
Houston Christian started strong with a 9-0 run, briefly leading 11-10. The Cyclones responded with a balanced attack, including a critical 3-pointer from Jefferson that helped regain the lead. ISU closed the first half with a 41-28 lead after a quick scoring burst late in the period.
Despite a shaky start to the second half, Iowa State refocused. After the Huskies closed the gap to 59-49, the Cyclones promptly delivered another offensive explosion, led by a 10-point run that put the game further out of reach.
Demari Williams led Houston Christian with 19 points but found little support against the Cyclones’ defense.
Iowa State’s 86 wins over the last four years rank among the best in program history. T.J. Otzelberger’s team has exceeded expectations, especially after losing key players in the offseason.
Looking ahead, Iowa State will host West Virginia in their first Big 12 game on January 2. The Cyclones face tough tests ahead, including a matchup against Kansas on January 13.
Recent Posts
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins