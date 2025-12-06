Iowa State Sets Scoring Record in Blowout Win Over Alcorn State

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State made history on December 3, 2025, by scoring a record 132 points in a 132-68 victory against Alcorn State at Hilton Coliseum. The No. 9 Cyclones not only broke their previous scoring record but also set a new mark for most three-pointers made in a game with 22.

Junior Milan Momcilovic was a standout, hitting 8-of-8 from beyond the arc and finishing the night with a game-high 27 points and five steals. Coach T.J. Otzelberger called a timeout just two minutes into the game after a slow start that allowed Alcorn State to go on a 7-0 run, but the Cyclones quickly regained control with a 29-4 scoring burst.

The first half ended with Iowa State leading 65-28. The team maintained a commanding lead throughout the game, at one point stretching their advantage to 66 points. Jamarion Batemon contributed significantly off the bench, scoring 26 points, while Joshua Jefferson achieved a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists.

“It was amazing to have that kind of fun with your guys,” Batemon said. “We work for it every day, so to see that kind of performance was amazing.”

The Cyclones’ unselfish play was evident as they recorded assists on 33 of their 46 field goals. The team displayed impressive shooting, making 70.8% of their shots overall and 68.3% from three-point range.

Defensively, Iowa State forced 27 turnovers, leading to 48 points. They also dominated the boards, out-rebounding Alcorn State 32-18. “Our defense sets the tone for everything,” Otzelberger said. “It translates to how we play on the offensive end.”

With key players like Tamin Lipsey out due to injury, junior Cade Kelderman stepped up, contributing seven points, seven assists, and four steals in a strong performance off the bench. “Cade has been tremendous for us,” Otzelberger noted.

The Cyclones, now 8-0 this season, continue to build momentum as they head into their next game against No. 1 Purdue on December 6.