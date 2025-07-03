News
Iowa Union Leader Celebrates Veto of Legislation Affecting Workers
DES MOINES, Iowa – A local union leader expressed gratitude after Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed House File 639, legislation deemed harmful to workers in the construction and pipeline industries.
Richie Schmidt, president of Local 177, emphasized that the proposed bill would have severely impacted the livelihoods of many members who help build crucial infrastructure in Iowa. “Our laborers build a huge amount of the infrastructure that we see around us and use every day, including pipelines that deliver natural gas,” Schmidt said.
For many Iowans, natural gas is essential for heating, cooking, and powering appliances. Schmidt pointed out that most residents still use gas-powered vehicles, relying on the pipelines that transport natural gas and oil. He stressed that the veto would preserve jobs for union members and allow them to continue supporting their families.
“House File 639 would have made it harder for pipeline companies to build the critical infrastructure our state relies on,” Schmidt stated. He reiterated that the union members take pride in creating safe and reliable infrastructure.
With the bill now dead, Schmidt said the union is ready to continue its work. He thanked Governor Reynolds for her decision, calling it a positive outcome for local workers.
On a different note, Richard Duffy of Boone criticized the glorification of former President Donald Trump, stating it tarnishes the memory of democracy and disregards accountability. Duffy called for recognition of Trump’s actions that led to the January 6 Capitol riot, emphasizing that accountability is necessary.
Kate Thompson, a registered nurse from Ankeny, also voiced concerns about Iowa’s approach to various issues, including healthcare and education. With over 15 years in the nursing field, she pointed out that Iowa ranks low in pay even as its population ages.
Thompson mentioned that the focus should turn to real pressing problems like education failures and child poverty instead of contentious debates over bathroom access or sports participation.
