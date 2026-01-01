Sports
Iowa and Vanderbilt Face Off in ReliaQuest Bowl Showdown
TAMPA, Fla. — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. Iowa is known for its strong defense, while Vanderbilt has displayed impressive offensive performances this season.
ESPN analyst Joey Galloway predicts a high-scoring game, confidently stating Iowa could reach the 40-point mark against Vanderbilt’s defense. In a light-hearted exchange, fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit countered his claim with a bet, stating, “I’ll bet you a Pop-Tart they don’t score 40 on Vandy.”
Galloway envisions an offensive outburst reminiscent of Iowa’s three games this season where they scored at least 40 points, including against two Big Ten opponents, Illinois and Nebraska.
Herbstreit expressed skepticism, arguing that Vanderbilt’s head coach Clark Lea is too skilled defensively to let Iowa score so high. “He’s a really good defensive coach… [Iowa] could win 27 and win,” he commented.
Vanderbilt’s defense has been solid throughout the season, allowing an average of just 21.9 points per game, with no team scoring 40 points against them. Selfridge’s squad closest approached that mark, tallying 38 in an overtime clash.
This bowl game isn’t just about team pride; there’s fun at stake as Herbstreit and Galloway’s wager over a Pop-Tart adds a playful edge to the competition. With both teams eager to prove their mettle, fans can expect an entertaining match-up in Tampa.
