Iowans Hopeful for Lottery Wins as Draw Games Continue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are looking to strike it rich with multiple lottery draw games offering significant cash prizes. Games like the New York Lotto, Cash4Life, and others provide players with numerous chances to win big.

The Cash4Life game is particularly enticing, with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life or a lump sum of $7 million. Drawings for Cash4Life occur daily at 9 p.m. EST. Tickets are available for purchase in person and online until 8:45 p.m. daily.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, Iowans had the chance to play a variety of games with various winning numbers drawn. Among them, the midday draw for Cash4Life saw numbers 2-6-4, and in the evening, the numbers 3-5-7 were drawn. The draw for New York Lotto also saw numbers 14-25-33-39-40, with a Lucky Ball of 10.

For those participating in Cash4Life, the odds of winning a prize stand at 1 in 7.76, with prizes for matching combinations ranging from $21 for matching one number plus the Cash Ball to $1,000 for matching five numbers without the Cash Ball. The most significant winning in Iowa history occurred in 2018, when a Powerball player claimed $343 million.

Tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and some grocery stores, as well as in select airport terminals. Online ticket purchasing is also available through various digital platforms like the Jackpocket app, which allows users to pick their numbers and collect winnings from their phones.

The Jackpocket app is recognized as the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network. Customers are reminded that if they experience gambling difficulties, they can call 1-800-GAMBLER. Participation requires individuals to be at least 18 years old in Iowa, and other local age requirements may apply.