iPhone 16 Demand Projected to Decline Slightly Compared to iPhone 15

Renowned supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has forecasted a slight decrease in demand for Apple‘s upcoming iPhone 16 series compared to the previous iPhone 15.

As anticipation builds for Apple’s grand event, where the iPhone 16 lineup is set to be unveiled, Kuo estimates that Apple may ship approximately 89 million units of the iPhone 16 in 2024. This figure represents a marginal decline from the 91 million units shipped during the same period for the iPhone 15.

Kuo further emphasizes that shipments for the iPhone 16 series are expected to be concentrated during the early months, with a greater number of units anticipated to be delivered in August and September as opposed to the preceding year.

In preparation for the initial preorder phase, Apple is expected to produce around 15-17 million units across the various iPhone models. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is predicted to be the most popular model, expected to account for 38 percent of total shipments, followed by the iPhone 16 Pro at 30 percent, and the base iPhone 16 model at 26 percent. The iPhone 16 Plus is anticipated to make up the remaining 6 percent of shipments.

As the launch of the iPhone 16 series approaches, the pricing details have also surfaced. The iPhone 16 is expected to start at $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus could be priced at $899. The Pro models may see the iPhone 16 Pro priced at $1,099 for the 256GB variant, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at $1,199.

These anticipated prices pertain to the US market and may reflect higher costs for Indian buyers due to import duties and additional expenses.

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is preparing to introduce other devices at its upcoming event, including advancements in the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 models, which may come equipped with new health monitoring features.