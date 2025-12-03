Ira Cross Elementary Principal Stephanie Ford Steps Down

KILLEEN, Texas — Stephanie Ford, the Principal of Ira Cross Elementary in Killeen Independent School District (KISD), is stepping down from her position due to personal reasons, the district announced on Tuesday.

KISD Superintendent Dr. King Davis communicated the news to families in an email, stating that he is working diligently to identify a new leader for the campus as quickly as possible. He mentioned that more information will be provided once the selection process is complete.

In the interim, Davis noted that district leaders will be present on campus to assist with daily operations and ensure a smooth transition for students and staff. He emphasized the importance of maintaining stability during this time.

“We are pleased to welcome back Mr. Tomas Sias and Assistant Principal Jessica Askew, who will partner closely with Dr. Keonna White, Executive Director of Schools. Their vast experience with Ira Cross and commitment to students and staff make this a positive step for the campus,” Davis stated.

Davis also reiterated the district’s commitment to the success of every student and staff member. “Thank you for your continued partnership and support of Ira Cross Elementary,” he added.

Families with questions regarding the transition are encouraged to reach out to Dr. White at [email protected].